Jim Harbaugh Is Starting His Own Podcast

If you can’t get enough of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, you are in luck.
Harbaugh will be starting his own podcast Sept. 5 called “Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh Podcast.”
According so SportsIllustrated.com:
“I’m looking forward to joining my dad and my other family members for our weekly podcast on PodcastOne,” said Harbaugh, whose Wolverines open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Florida. “A lot of people who I respect have been doing podcasts for years, and the Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh’s Podcast should be a fun experience for our show’s guests and for our listeners.”
This actually will be a unique listening experience for the average Wolverine fan. The show will also have a segment called “Who’s Got It Better Than Us? Nooo-body,” which will feature coaches and celebrities. Some of those celebrities could be the honorary captains Michigan will have for home games this season.
The podcast will also feature Jim’s father Jack, his brother John and former Univeristy of San Diego player J.T. Rogan.
Harbaugh’s podcast will be part of the PodcastOne Sports which is a new community from PodcastOne. Others on the PodcastOne Sports shows are Shaq, The Dan Patrick Show, Steve Austin and Rich Eisen.
