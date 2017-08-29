Michigan Coast Guard Sending Help To Texas Following Hurricane Harvey

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Rescues are continuing in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey with members of the Michigan Coast Guard now in Texas helping out.

The Coast Guard’s Lieutenant Jody Knox at the Detroit base says they’ve already sent 12 people and three air boats to help with the rescues in Houston. She was able to speak with yesterday’s crew and said they rescued 115 people and a dog in one day.

“They said it was tougher then they imagined,” Knox told WWJ. “They are just sort of overwhelmed by the amount of people who need help but they are also seeing that people are helping people and that part is encouraging.”

An additional 13 people and another air boat will head down Tuesday afternoon.

Knox says Michigan’s boats are needed because they are actually made to operate on ice and can navigate the shallow waters where other boats are getting stuck.

Almost four days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities have confirmed only four deaths. But unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead are growing.

Authorities acknowledge that fatalities from Harvey could soar once the floodwaters start to recede from one of America’s most sprawling metropolitan centers.

