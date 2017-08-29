TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Miguel Cabrera Leaves Game In 5th With Lower Back Tightness

DENVER (AP) — Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera left a game against Colorado with lower back tightness.

Cabrera struck out in the top of the fifth Monday night, then was replaced in the field by John Hicks. Cabrera was 0 for 1 with two walks and a run scored as the Tigers played the first of three games at Coors Field.

The 34-year-old Cabrera is hitting .253 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs this season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

