Miguel Cabrera Leaves Game In 5th With Lower Back Tightness

DENVER (AP) — Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera left a game against Colorado with lower back tightness.
Cabrera struck out in the top of the fifth Monday night, then was replaced in the field by John Hicks. Cabrera was 0 for 1 with two walks and a run scored as the Tigers played the first of three games at Coors Field.
The 34-year-old Cabrera is hitting .253 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs this season.
