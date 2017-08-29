TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Montreal Police Arrest Man On US Most-Wanted List

MONTREAL (WWJ/AP) – Canadian police say bicycle-mounted officers chased down and caught a Laotian-born alleged drug smuggler who is on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement list of its 10 most wanted criminals.

Montreal police say the 35-year-old Katay-Khaophone Sychanta tried to flee on foot along a bike path, but officers caught him for alleged drug possession. Checks revealed his identity.

He was arraigned Thursday on charges of drug possession, obstructing the work of police and false documents.

Sychanta faces earlier drug charges in Ontario as well as those in the United States.

Sychanta was born in Laos and was first indicted in 2005 in Michigan. The ICE most-wanted list says he evaded capture on drug charges in the U.S. and continued to supervise a drug-smuggling organization based near Windsor, Ontario.  In 2013, Sychantha’s continued illicit activity led to a second indictment in Michigan for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

