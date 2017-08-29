CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Trump Visits Texas|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Nurse Suspected Of Killing Over 80 Patients

Filed Under: Chris Melore, fatal overdose, German nurse, talkers

CBS Local — A nurse in Germany who was convicted of fatally overdosing two patients has now been linked to the killings of at least 84 other people. Investigators believe the male nurse may be responsible for even more overdoses, making him one of the country’s worst serial killers.

Niels Hoegel is already serving a life sentence following his 2015 trial in Oldenburg, Germany. During the trial, Hoegel reportedly admitted that he had triggered cardiac arrests in about 90 of his patients. He allegedly added that dozens of those victims died from his actions.

Following the confession, relatives of patients who died in the clinics where Hoegel worked urged German police to investigate the horrific claim.

“The findings continue to breach any imagination,” Oldenburg police chief Johann Kuhme said. “It is simply not possible to say how many people were killed.”

Police have reportedly exhumed over 130 bodies who died in the clinics in Delmenhorst and Oldenburg. They are being tested for drug residue that may reveal if they were victims of Hoegel’s overdoses. Many of the 40-year-old’s suspected victims were cremated making the new investigation that much harder.

Prosecutors say they suspect Hoegel had killed many of his patients by injecting them with unneeded heart medication or toxic doses of potassium. Oldenburg police added the number of suspected victims could rise. New charges are likely to be filed against the former nurse in 2018.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch