Renovation Begins For Detroit’s Longest Standing Abandoned Building

DETROIT (WWJ) — It’s Detroit’s longest standing vacant building — constructed back in the 1920s — and now the Metropolitan will have new life as a $32 million renovation begins.

Officials were on site today to begin the $32 million renovation of the Metropolitan building to turn it into an extended stay hotel under Starwood Marriott. The renovation will include 110 hotel rooms, a restaurant and retail stores.

The Roxbury Group will be handling this project, and founder and principal David Di Rita spoke to WWJ on Tuesday about this “unique” renovation.

“This is a very unique building,” Di Rita told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett. “It’s shaped like a triangle, we’re shoved into an alley here. If this building came down nothing would ever be built on this site again so this is not only the greatest thing that would have ever been built in this location, it had to be built like it was in the 1920s in Detroit.”

The building, located on John R Street between Woodward Avenue and Broadway Street, has been vacant for 38 years and is the longest standing abandoned building in Detroit. The building, which is 14-stories tall, opened in 1925.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was on had for Monday’s ceremony and said this renovation will be great for the city of Detroit.

“Instead of a building sitting vacant for nearly 40 years we are going to have a building with commercial space, a restaurant and 110 hotel rooms providing jobs and opportunities for Detroiters for years to come,” Duggan said. “I just want to be here to say congratulations.”

The grand opening is expected for the fall of 2018.