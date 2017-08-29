TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Roof Caves In At Waterford Lakeland Ice Arena

Filed Under: waterford

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – No one was hurt, but a roof cave-in Monday evening caused a scare and some damage at a Waterford Township ice arena.

Workers at Lakeland Tri-Arena, on Highland Road (M-59) near the Oakland County Airport, said a portion of the roof collapsed at around 6 p.m. as a line of strong, drenching storms moved across metro Detroit.

The arena was still open for business on Tuesday, with skating taking place on one rink (although the arena is not open for public skating in for the summer). Administrators are working with their insurance company in order to get repair work started.

Warterford was one of several metro Detroit communities hard-hit by heavy rainfall on Monday. M-59 was flooded, with a water over the roadway causing problems for drivers in the area of the arena.

[Flooding Shuts Down I-696 In Both Directions Monday Evening]

With more storms on the way, more damage and flooding are possible in metro Detroit.

