Southbound I-75 Construction From Detroit To Southgate ‘Halfway Done’

DETROIT (WWJ) — Halfway home on the southbound side of I-75, that’s the message from the Michigan Department Of Transportation.

MDOT announced at a public hearing that the massive southbound reconstruction from Springwell Street by the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit down to Northline Road in Southgate is about halfway done and will be completed by the end of this year.

“We are halfway done with the southbound project and we fully expect by late fall we will be able to move the northbound traffic onto the new concrete,” MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett. “Then come early spring we’ll start working on the northbound side.”

The project also includes the removal and replacement of concrete on the Rogue River Bridge.

“It really has been a tough thing but anybody who had driven I-75 you knew what kind of shape that bridge was in,” Cross said. “So we are working on the concrete on one side, we are going to move the traffic northbound in late fall onto that concrete and we’ll start working on the other half.”

Starting next year, work will begin on the northbound side. Overall completion of the $220 million project is expected by the end of 2018. Next year’s phase of project also includes the rehabilitation of 11 bridges.