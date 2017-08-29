Thousands Without Power As Second Round Of Storms Approach

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of homes and businesses are without power because of storms overnight, and that number could possibly grow as round two is headed toward southeast Michigan.

DTE Energy said Tuesday morning that 8,400 customers are without power. Outages are concentrated in Hazel Park, Harper Woods and nearby Grosse Pointes neighborhoods, as well as Clawson, Southfield and Farmington Hills.

[CHECK THE DTE OUTAGE MAP]

Utility crews are continuing to work on getting homes and businesses back on the grid, with most power expected to be restored by late this afternoon. But that effort could be stunted if a second round of thunderstorms pass through metro Detroit.

Forecasters say storms could return to the area around noon Tuesday, delivering more rain through the early evening.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Low 61F.

Wednesday — Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Low 63F.

Thursday — Times of sun and clouds. Highs around 70F. Low around 50F.

Friday — Sunny. Highs near 68F. Low 54F.

Saturday — Mostly sunny. High 75F. Low 60F.

Know before you go! Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.