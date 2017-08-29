Twitter Lights Up After Stafford’s Record-Setting Deal

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Lions made Matthew Stafford the highest-paid player in the NFL on Monday with a five-year, $135 million extension.

The deal, which will pay Stafford $27 million per season, set league highs for both signing bonus ($50 million) and guaranteed money ($92 million).

Matthew Stafford's 5-year extension with Lions includes a $50 million signing bonus and $92 million guaranteed, both NFL highs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2017

When the news broke on Monday evening, Twitter lit up. Stafford’s fellow players gave him a collective tip of the cap, starting with his tight end, Eric Ebron.

Remember those custom J's for ya wedding? Yeah they were actually 2 mil and Ima need that back! #MyQB #Congrats pic.twitter.com/my6YOdBxm0 — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 29, 2017

Former Lions backup quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who has always defended Stafford from his critics, said Stafford is worth every penny of his new deal.

For him it represents so much more than a $ amount. It's a professional pride he has that's unmatched. Congrats 9!#wortheverypenny — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 29, 2017

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson joked he’s considering a switch to quarterback in light of Stafford’s payday. Peterson will get a first-hand look at Stafford when the Lions and Cardinals square off in Week 1.

Heading to backyard to loosen up the old arm after reading news on Stafford deal……. 🤑🤑🤑 #PutmeinBA pic.twitter.com/DRcfi2GYQY — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) August 29, 2017

Within the media, there were those suggesting that Stafford actually cut the Lions a deal. Had he held out and forced the team to use the franchise tag on him through 2020, he would have made more money per year.

I know the numbers don't seem that way, but Matthew Stafford gave the Lions a hometown discount, in light of his leverage. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 29, 2017

If franchise tagged from 2018-20, Stafford would have made $120M over four years ($30M). He's now due to make $151.5M over six ($25.5M). — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 29, 2017

It’s hard to dispute Stafford’s personal numbers. The 29-year-old has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of his six full NFL seasons. He also hasn’t missed a game since 2010.

Matthew Stafford: has averaged 278.0 passing yards in his career, the most over a player's first 8 seasons in NFL history https://t.co/nwirdN9d4v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2017

Stafford has a career 51-58 record and has never won a playoff game, but he’s rarely been the crux of the issue for the Lions.

Since 2011, Matthew Stafford has accounted for 79% of the Lions offense. That is the most by any player for any team. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) August 29, 2017

Then again, Stafford has struggled mightily when the going gets tough.

Matthew Stafford is 5-46 against teams that finish with a winning record, 1-25 on the road. — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) August 29, 2017

Stafford is now set up to make more money than perhaps any player in NFL history. He’ll be up for another contract before he turns 35, at which point he’ll have earned more money than Tom Brady has over the course of his Hall-of-Fame career. Think about that.

Were he to play out this deal, Matthew Stafford will have earned $246M by age 35. For perspective, Tom Brady has earned $196M at age 40. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 29, 2017

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees when they hear Matthew Stafford is the highest paid player in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/jb7F74MBdO — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 29, 2017

Most fans seem to agree that the Lions had little choice when it came to locking up Stafford long term. Quarterbacks of his ability are hard to find in the NFL.

Guys, I saw Dan Orlovsky run out of the back of the end zone. So, yeah, give Stafford the goddamn moon, I don't care, I'm fine with it. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) August 29, 2017

It is now up to Stafford to prove that he’s worth the investment.

Stafford gonna throw for 90k yards and retire with a playoff record of like 2-3 — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) August 29, 2017

Stafford won’t hold the title of the NFL’s highest-paid player for long. Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins are all in line for new deals over the next year or so.