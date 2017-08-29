TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Westland Police Make Quick Arrest In Smoke Shop Armed Robbery

Filed Under: armed robbery, Westland

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A 32-year-old man who police say robbed a Detroit area smoke shop at gun point didn’t get away with it for long.

jablonicky booking photo Westland Police Make Quick Arrest In Smoke Shop Armed Robbery

Christopher Jablonicky (Photo: Westland police)

Christopher Jablonicky of Inkster was arrested just a short time after the alleged crime last Friday at  Sara Smoke Shop, in the 1300 block of Wayne Road in Westland.

According to victims, man matching Jablonicky’s description had entered the store, at around 10:40 a.m., with a gun and demanded money. No shots were fired and injuries were reported.

Officers responding the scene searched the surrounding area. Just a short time later, police said, they ran into Jablonicky, spoke with him, found evidence of the crime on his person and made an arrest.

Jablonicky was arraigned in 8th District Court Sunday on two counts of armed robbery. Bond was set by Judge Elizabeth Disanto at $30,000 cash or surety and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7.

