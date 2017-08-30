TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Allen Park

ALLEN PARK (WWJ) – Tips are being sought from the public in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl.

smith 13 Year Old Girl Missing From Allen Park

Aireona Smith (Photo: Missing In Michigan)

Aireona Smith was last seen in Allen Park on Sunday, Aug. 27.

She is described as a white female, around 5’2″ tall and 125 lb. She has blonde hair, but has been known to dye it different colors. 

Smith has multiple tattoos, including “mom” on her right wrist and “Chad” on her stomach. On her back she has a tattoo of a green monster hand holding a diamond and to the right of that, an eye shedding a tear.

Reports say the teen has been living in a foster home. This is at least the second time she has gone missing, after having previously run away from a home in the Flint area last summer. According a post last year by Missing Persons of America, the teen suffers from ADD and depression.

Anyone who has seen this missing girl or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Allen Park Police Det. Christopher Granica at 313-386-7800.

