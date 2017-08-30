19-Year-Old Busted For MIP Caught Stealing, Smoking In Troy Police Department Lobby

TROY (WWJ) – Troy Police didn’t have to go far to make this arrest — right in their own lobby.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, when officers caught a 19-year-old Palmyra Township man smoking inside the police department’s front lobby. The man had been waiting for a ride after being busted about three hours earlier for minor in possession of alcohol.

When confronted by officers, the man admitted to smoking. He was also in possession of a stuffed bear that he said he found in the police lobby. He admitted that his intent was to steal the bear, according to police.

Officers also found a drawer damaged under a police records desk on the building’s second floor. The man man admitted to being on the second floor but denied causing the damage. He now faces larceny charges.

The man was part of a group of young people who were detained along I-75 earlier that morning after stopping to fix a flat tire.

When officers found the car on the northbound shoulder, just east of Adams Road, around 1:20 a.m., they stopped to offer a hand. Officers say the driver, a 19-year-old man from Hebron, Indiana, smelled of alcohol. He told officers that he was coming from Central Michigan University and heading toward Clinton, Michigan — the opposite direction that he was actually driving. A preliminary breath test was administered at the scene, with a result of .036 percent. It was also discovered that his Indiana driver’s license was suspended. Officers also found a torn plastic bag on driver’s seat with six pills that were later determined to be Alprazolam – a schedule four drug. At that point, he was arrested.

The 19-year-old from Palmyra was asked to step out of the car during the incident. Officers say he also smelled of alcohol, so they administered a preliminary breath test, with a result of .027 percent. He was cited for minor in possession and taken back to the police station, where he was later arrested.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old Clinton man, was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

The driver is facing charges of minor in possession of alcohol, driving while license suspended, and illegal possession of a synthetic narcotic.