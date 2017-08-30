Additional Victims Sought After Daycare Worker Charged In Child Sexual Assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are trying to locate victims or children who have had previous contact with a 37-year-old daycare worker who is facing multiple sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Michael Pankey, also known as Michael Leverette, is awaiting trial on six counts of criminal sexual conduct and other charges in connection with the assault of a 5-year-old girl he was babysitting last December. He’s currently in federal custody on new charges of production and possession of child pornography.

Police say Pankey worked at several daycare centers in recent years, along with providing in home child care to families. Because of his exposure to children, investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

Pankey was employed at the following:

Little Munchkins in Sterling Heights — Oct. 2015 to Jan. 2016

Gurukul Montessori Academy in Troy — Jan. 2016 to Sept. 2016

Oakland University Lowrey Center Daycare in Rochester — Sept. 2016 to Dec. 2016

North Hills Child Care Center in Troy — Dec. 2016

Little Munchkins has been renamed twice since Pankey worked there, first as Cribs 2 Crayons and then to Rainbow. Police say to their knowledge, Pankey was never employed by Rainbow Daycare or Cribs 2 Crayons — only Little Munchkins.

Anyone whose child has had contact with Pankey, or who has any other information pertaining to the case, is asked to contact the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1958.