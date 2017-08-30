TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Death Toll Rising| Sending Help | Latest Updates|Damage Photos 

Brutus Buckeye Trolls Jim Harbaugh After He Releases Team Roster

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has announced his team’s football roster via his Twitter account.

The roster drew interest mostly because the school waited so long before releasing it. NJ Advance Media submitted a Freedom Of Information request in an effort to obtain it, and Harbaugh eventually said that with final tryouts for the team starting no earlier than Aug. 28, the roster would be publicized Aug. 30.

NJ Advance Media recently said the school had released the names of football players on athletic scholarship. Then around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the roster appeared on Harbaugh’s Twitter account.

No. 11 Michigan opens the season Saturday against No. 17 Florida in Texas.
