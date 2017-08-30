Brutus Buckeye Trolls Jim Harbaugh After He Releases Team Roster

District Detroit And Little Caesars Arena Visitors, Residents To Get Enough High-Speed Bandwidth To Serve All Of Southeastern MichiganDetroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons fans, concert goers and other patrons of the innovative, new Little Caesars Arena will have access to an abundance of high-speed bandwidth allowing them to stream audio or video, surf the internet, post photos, and tweet or snap, whenever, wherever and as often as they want.