Detroit Tigers To Raise Awareness For Childhood Cancer On September 1 As Part of League-Wide Effort

The Detroit Tigers will once again join Major League Baseball and all MLB Clubs in a league-wide effort to raise childhood cancer awareness by dedicating a special “Childhood Cancer Awareness Day” at Comerica Park on Friday, September 1st.

The Tigers will along with FOX Sports Detroit and CBS Radio have teamed up with Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan (CLF) to support disease and treatment education, social work based emotional support and financial assistance for patients and their families affected by leukemia, lymphoma and other blood related disorders throughout the state of Michigan.

Fans can support CLF by purchasing a Detroit Tigers Pediatric Cancer Awareness Ticket package that includes one of the following: a lower baseline box, upper infield box, mezzanine, upper grandstand or upper reserve infield ticket, an exclusive Detroit Tigers Pediatric Cancer Awareness t-shirt and $5 donation to CLF.

All fans attending the game on September 1 are encouraged to wear gold, the official color of pediatric cancer awareness. There will be a variety of special activities along the Comerica Park concourse including face painting and interactive games to provide young Tigers fans and their families with a unique entertainment experience. The special pediatric cancer awareness ticket packages can be purchased at tigers.com/pediatric or by calling 313-471-2361.

In partnership with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), MLB has encouraged Clubs to support this initiative, which began in 2016, in commemoration of childhood cancer awareness month through a variety of special activations. On September 1st, all Major League players, coaches, umpires and grounds crew members will wear gold ribbon decals and wristbands to further promote awareness for childhood cancer, which is the leading cause of death by disease in children aged 15 and under in the United States. Every year, an estimated 300,000 new cases of cancer affect children under the age of 20 worldwide.

All Clubs were able to choose to partner with local nonprofits, including hospital partners or organizations focused on childhood cancer, for their Childhood Cancer Awareness Day activations.

MLB and Clubs have supported the fight against cancer over the years. As Stand Up To Cancer’s founding donor, Major League Baseball has provided both financial support (more than $40 million) and opportunities to raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer’s efforts by encouraging fans around the world to get involved. MLB has recognized SU2C at its jewel events since the 2009 World Series.

