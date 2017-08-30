TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Trump Visits Texas|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Fox Sports Adds Miles, Helfrich, Kanell As College Analysts

By The Associated Press

Fox Sports has added former LSU coach Les Miles, former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich and former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell to its lineup of game analysts for college football.

Miles, whom LSU fired last year after 11-plus seasons, will be teamed with play-by-play announcer Tim Brando and analyst Spencer Tillman for select games this season, starting Sept. 16 when Northern Illinois visits Nebraska. The game will air on FS1.

Helfrich, who was fired by Oregon after last season, will call games weekly. He joins the announcing team of Justin Kutcher and analyst Petros Papadakis. Helfrich’s first game will be Maryland at Texas on Saturday, which is airing on FS1.

Kanell, who was laid off by ESPN after eight years there, will join play-by-play announcer Eric Collins and analyst AJ Hawk.

