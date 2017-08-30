Harbaugh, At Long Last, Announces Michigan’s Roster On Twitter

By: Will Burchfield

Finally, after a public records request, some sniping by a rival coach and an unnecessary delay, Michigan has released its football roster for the 2017 season.

Jim Harbaugh posted it on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Proud to announce the 2017 Michigan Football roster. pic.twitter.com/zc3VejbU1R — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 30, 2017

Harbaugh said he would do this all along, as final tryouts couldn’t start until Aug 28. Of course, the rest of the schools in the Big Ten released their 2017 rosters nearly a month ago.

Final tryouts for roster spots on 2017 Michigan Football Team can start no earlier than 8/28. Roster to be determined & publicized on 8/30. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 20, 2017

Michigan, which kicks off its 2017 season on Saturday versus Florida, did not include a depth chart with its roster. This is in keeping with Harbaugh’s practice last year.

Don’t expect one prior to Saturday’s game. Florida coach Jim McElwain has yet to name his starting quarterback, and Harbaugh certainly won’t be the first to blink.

“People make a big deal about our roster and not announcing our starting quarterback,” Harbaugh told reporters on Monday, via the Detroit News. “I have not seen the starting quarterback come out of Florida. Never any mention of that. Very interesting.

“Yes, we’d like to have that information from them. I’m sure they’d like to have it from us. Right now, neither is giving that information.”

Maybe Harbaugh can explain his roster logic on his new podcast, which debuts Sept. 5.