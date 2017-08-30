$50 Million Lawsuit Filed Against State Trooper In Death Of Teen On ATV

DETROIT (WWJ) – Prominent local attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million lawsuit in the death of a Detroit teen on an ATV.

Fieger, who represents the family of 15-year-old Demond Grimes, said the suit was filed against the Michigan State Police trooper who killed the boy. Fieger press conference Wednesday afternoon during which more details about the suit will be released.

The trooper was suspended over the weekend after it was discovered he shot a Taser at Grimes, causing a fatal crash on Saturday at Rossini Drive and Gratiot Avenue in northeast Detroit.

According to State Police, troopers assigned to the MSP Metro South Post, Detroit Secure Cities Partnership attempted to stop the 15-year-old driver of an ATV 4-wheeler for reckless driving. The troopers activated their emergency lights and siren, but the ATV driver refused to stop, police said, leading troopers in a pursuit eastbound on Rossini.

At some point during the chase, one of the troopers deployed a Taser, striking the teen. At Gratiot Ave., the teen lost control of the ATV, driving off the roadway onto the sidewalk before crashing into the back of a pickup truck.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but were unsuccessful. The boy, identified by Detroit police as Demond Grimes of Detroit, was then taken to St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this time what criminal charges the trooper involved may face.

To avoid the appearance of collusion, MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said a State Police Investigative Response Unit from Lansing is handing the ongoing investigation which includes dash cam video and witness interviews.

The Detroit Police Department has also launched an independent investigation. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Police are not releasing the name of the trooper, a 5-year-veteran of the force, at this time.

