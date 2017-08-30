TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Death Toll Rising| Sending Help | Latest Updates|Damage Photos 

Man Robs Detroit Restaurant At Gunpoint, Flees In White SUV

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed an east side restaurant at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the 3000 block of E 8 Mile Road, just east of I-75.

According to police, the armed suspect entered the business and robbed the owner at gunpoint. After getting an unspecified amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene in a white four-door SUV that was parked behind the building.

No one was injured.

det restaurant robbery Man Robs Detroit Restaurant At Gunpoint, Flees In White SUV

Suspect wanted in an armed robbery on Aug. 17, 2017 (police photo)

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-40s. Police have released still images of the suspect, taken from the restaurant’s surveillance system.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140.

