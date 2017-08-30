Man Robs Detroit Restaurant At Gunpoint, Flees In White SUV

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed an east side restaurant at gunpoint.
The robbery happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the 3000 block of E 8 Mile Road, just east of I-75.
According to police, the armed suspect entered the business and robbed the owner at gunpoint. After getting an unspecified amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene in a white four-door SUV that was parked behind the building.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-40s. Police have released still images of the suspect, taken from the restaurant’s surveillance system.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140.