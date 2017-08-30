TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Trump Visits Texas|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Motown Mansion Holding Estate Sale, Auction: Once-In-A-Lifetime Chance To Own Piece Of Detroit Music History

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own part of Detroit’s music legacy.

The Motown Mansion, former residence of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., is holding an estate sale and auction in October.

The actual estate sale will run three days, featuring, home furnishings, antiques and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records items that were acquired from Gordy by the current owner.

motownmansionindetroit Motown Mansion Holding Estate Sale, Auction: Once In A Lifetime Chance To Own Piece Of Detroit Music History

(Photo: Keller Williams Realty)

The live auction will take place on-site at the mansion, located at 918 W. Boston Boulevard, after the second day of the estate sale. The auction, which is open to international bidders, features exclusive high end antiques, historical Detroit objects and Motown paraphernalia.  All Motown items will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Gordy sold the mansion located in the Boston-Edison neighborhood in 2002. Earlier this month, it sold for $1.65 million after two years on the market.

The estate sale is tentatively set to take place Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch