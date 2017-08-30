Motown Mansion Holding Estate Sale, Auction: Once-In-A-Lifetime Chance To Own Piece Of Detroit Music History

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own part of Detroit’s music legacy.
The Motown Mansion, former residence of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., is holding an estate sale and auction in October.
The actual estate sale will run three days, featuring, home furnishings, antiques and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records items that were acquired from Gordy by the current owner.
The live auction will take place on-site at the mansion, located at 918 W. Boston Boulevard, after the second day of the estate sale. The auction, which is open to international bidders, features exclusive high end antiques, historical Detroit objects and Motown paraphernalia. All Motown items will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
Gordy sold the mansion located in the Boston-Edison neighborhood in 2002. Earlier this month, it sold for $1.65 million after two years on the market.
Michael Jackson smiles as Berry Gordy plays his piano at the Motown Mansion. Decades later, the piano and wall medallion sit on this very same property among a plethora of historic artifacts, recently unearthed first pressings and documents from the Motown empire. In October we will open the doors to the public for a historic estate sale.
The estate sale is tentatively set to take place Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.