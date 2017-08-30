Police Find 1-Year-Old Stabbed To Death After Mom Calls 911 Threatening Suicide

DETROIT (WWJ) – The mother of a 1-year-old child found stabbed to death in southwest Detroit is now in police custody.
Investigators say the 31-year-old woman called 911 around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday saying that people were dead in her apartment and she was going to kill herself.
Police responded to the scene, in the 3600 block of West Vernor Highway near West Grand Boulevard, to find the woman seriously injured in the hallway. Inside her apartment, they found her baby stabbed to death.
The woman was taken to the hospital; she was last reported in temporary serious condition.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the incident.
