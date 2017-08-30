CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Red Wings Begin Training Camp On Sept. 15

Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released the 2017-18 training camp schedule, which will begin on Thursday, Sept. 14 with the 19th Annual Training Camp Golf Classic at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa prior to four days of on-ice practices from Friday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 18, held at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich.

The Red Wings will first participate in the Training Camp Golf Classic, presented by Eitel Dahm Motor Group, on Thursday, Sept. 14, which takes place at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa at 1:00 p.m. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs in Northern Michigan.

Daily on-ice practices and scrimmages will begin on Friday, Sept. 15 with the first group slated to hit the ice at 9:30 a.m. Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be split into three teams – Team Howe, Team Lindsay and Team Delvecchio – as they practice and scrimmage during camp. A full camp roster and team breakdowns will be released at a later date.

Camp will wrap up on Monday, Sept. 18 with the annual Red & White Game at 12 p.m. The Red Wings will return to Detroit following the scrimmage and begin preseason play with three-straight road games against the Boston Bruins (Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m.), Pittsburgh Penguins (Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7:00 p.m.) and Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m.). The Red Wings will host the Bruins to begin their home preseason slate on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m. in the first-ever hockey game at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena.

