3 Injured In House Explosion: ‘Their Clothes Were Melted Off Of Them’

(credit: istock)

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Redford Township are trying to figure out what caused a house explosion that left three people hospitalized.

The blast happened Wednesday night at a home on Woodworth, between 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.

Three people were inside the home when the explosion happened. All were rushed to the hospital with injuries; their current conditions are unknown.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation — but police say they don’t believe it was related to a utility problem.

Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Charlie Langton said the north-facing wall of the home was blown out, with broken glass scattered everywhere.

Samantha Yaks, who lives next door, was in disbelief as she looked at the trail of bloody footprints around the home.

“I was sitting in there on my bed with my baby and I seen flames and, like, a loud noise. So I come running out and then I see three guys jumping out their windows from the basement, breaking windows, jumping off,” she said. “And their clothes were, um, melted off of them. That’s how bad they were, like, third-degree burns.”

Neighbor Nino Jackson said things just don’t seen to be adding up. Others said they could smell marijuana coming from the house.

“You see, that’s the speculation,” he said. “I don’t know. But whatever they was doing, it was bad.”

An investigation is ongoing.

