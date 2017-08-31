Giordano’s To Open Deep Dish Chicago-Style Pizza Eatery In Detroit

(WWJ) A simple craigslist ad let the cat out of the bag.

In Spanish and English it says “Giordano’s Pizza! New location in downtown Detroit. Hiring all cooks.”

That’s right: Giordano’s, known for its deep dish Chicago-style pizza, is moving into a spot at 1224 Randolph Street in Detroit. It’s where Bagger Dave’s once was, adjacent to a Buffalo Wild Wings, near Greektown.

Chicago in Detroit? It appears to be.

The company has not confirmed the news beyond the craigslist ad, but it describes itself this way on its website:

Italian immigrants Efren and Joseph Boglio moved to Chicago to start their own pizza business. The brothers introduced their Mama’s recipe for stuffed pizza. In 1974, on Chicago’s historic south side, Efren and Joseph opened the first Giordano’s in the world. Over the next 40 years and counting, millions of happy and loyal fans as well as hundreds of critics call Giordano’s the city’s “best” stuffed pizza! The rest is history you can still taste today, along with our other great starters, fresh salads, outstanding pastas and unique sandwiches.

Know that Detroit has its own style of pizza and that has been making waves in places like New York City. A pizza is considered “Detroit” if it has a certain kind of crispy, cheesy crust… It’s called frico. Frico happens by drizzling cheese onto the dough that touches the pan. It turns crispy brown in the oven.