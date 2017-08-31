Guide To 2017 Arts, Beats & Eats Festival In Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Thousands of people will be making their way to Royal Oak this weekend for the annual Arts, Beats and Eats festival.

The four-day festival has a little something for everyone. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the event:

Event Hours & Admission

On Friday the festival is free to enter until 5 p.m. — after 5 p.m. the price is $7. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $3 before 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept 1 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 2 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 3 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, Sept 4 — 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Parking Lots & Structures

Lots will begin charging at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and structures begin charging at 5 p.m. on Friday. Parking at all downtown lots and structures is $15.

Downtown Structure #1 — Lafayette & 5th Street Downtown Structure #2 — Lafayette & 4th Street Downtown Structure #3 — Center & 3rd Street Oakland Community College Parking Structure — Lincoln & Washington Farmer’s Market Lot — 11 Mile & Troy Street (note: parking at the Farmers Market will be free to market customers only as normal until 1pm on Friday and Saturday) Williams Street Lot — 11 Mile, east of Main Third Street Lot — 3rd St. & Williams E. Lincoln & Troy Lots — 3 lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln Vacant/Grass Lot — Main St. & 696 Service Drive Royal Oak Middle School Lot — Washington St. & 11 Mile

Shuttle Parking

Parking at the shuttle lot is $10; riding the shuttle is FREE. The shuttle runs Saturday – Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Royal Oak High School — Located off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile — 1500 Lexington Boulevard

The Arts

The Juried Fine Art Show again will be a highlight of this year’s festival, with 150 top artists from across the continent vying for cash awards totaling $7,500. It will showcase original art in a variety of media, including ceramics, digital art, drawing, fabric/fiber/leather, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood.

The Beats

The festival offers nine stages with more than 200 national, regional, and local acts playing rock, rhythm and blues, alternative, jazz, country, classical, children’s entertainment and many other musical styles.

Among the national recording artists are The B-52’s, 311, Grand Funk Railroad, and George Clinton and the P-Funk All-stars. Additional nationally-known performers include The Wallflowers, Jordan Davis, Candlebox, Half Light Music, and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

The local band lineup includes Stewart Francke, The Gasoline Gypsies, 50 Amp Fuse, Killer Flamingos, Kaleido, and Feral Ground.

The Eats

Food and beverage tickets are available through out the festival at a cost of 16 tickets for $10.

With more than 50 of the area’s favorite restaurants, caterers and food-related attractions set up along the streets of Royal Oak, there’s something for every taste. Booths feature everything from seafood and summer fun food, to delicious sweets and dessert offerings, to savory cultural dishes.

Carnival

Mid America Shows will be providing the carnival, which features ten rides geared toward families. Ride prices will be between 4 and 6 tickets, or $2.50 to $3.75 per ride. The times for the carnival are 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Ticket booths close a half-hour before rides close.

For more information, visit artsbeatseats.com.