Help Fill A Plane With Donations For Harvey Victims At Thunder Over Michigan Airshow

BELLEVILLE (WWJ) – You’ve heard of “stuff a bus” donation drives. Well now it’s time to stuff a plane — all for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
People heading to the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow this weekend are being encouraged to bring a number of items — such as towels, shampoo, soap, diapers and basic first aid materials — to donate to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Organizers will have a large plane at the airshow and are hoping to fill it with all the donations to take back to Texas. Items will be collected just outside the entrance gate.
Items Needed For Donation
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Disposable razors and shaving cream
- Bath soap and lotion
- Deodorant
- Women’s sanitary needs
- Towels and washcloths
- Hair brushes and combs
- Ponytail holders
- Hair moisturizer/hair grease
- Diapers (sizes 1-6)
- Diaper rash cream
- Diaper wipes
- Pull-ups
- Baby food
- Adult diapers
- Personal and travel size hand sanitizer
- Basic first aid (Band-Aids, Neosporin, allergy meds, Advil, Tylenol)
- Infant medication (Baby Tylenol, gas drops)
- Baby powder
- Facial tissue (travel size packs)
- ALL sizes of the following: Packaged women’s, men’s, girl’s and boy’s underwear; bras; socks.
People are asked NOT to bring water, clothing, furniture or food.
For more information on the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow, click here.