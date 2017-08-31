TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Hurricane Harvey Collection September 1-4 At Comerica Park

DETROIT- The Detroit Tigers are joining forces with the Detroit Police Department to provide support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tigers fans are invited to bring new underwear, undershirts (all sizes), socks and travel-size toiletries to Comerica Park. Collection bins will be located at Comerica Park Gates A, B & C from gates open until the end of the second inning during each of this weekend’s home games versus the Chicago White Sox and Monday’s game versus the Kansas City Royals.

All items must be new. Acceptable travel-size toiletries include soap, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste deodorant, hand sanitizers and feminine hygiene products.

For cash donations to support Hurricane Harvey relief, please visit YouCaring.com/MLBSupports.

