Kwame Kilpatrick, Detroit, Detroit Mayor, Corruption, Conviction
TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Kwame Kilpatrick Ordered To Pay $1.5 Million To City

Filed Under: detroit, kwame kilpatrick, Kwame Kilpatrick corruption

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been ordered to pay $1.5 million to the city’s water department.

The restitution is related to his 2013 corruption conviction. Kilpatrick was found guilty of fixing city business to enrich himself and reward his pal, Bobby Ferguson.

Federal Judge Nancy Edmunds ordered a new restitution figure Thursday after an appeals court said $4.5 million was too high. The Detroit News says the $1.5 million figure is related to a water department contract that involved Ferguson.

It’s unknown if Detroit will ever see the money. Kilpatrick is broke and will be in prison for more than 20 years.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch