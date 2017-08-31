Detroit Lions, Hurricane Harvey, NFL, Martha Ford, Relief Efforts, Houston
Lions Donate $1 Million To Houston Relief Efforts

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have announced they’ll donate $1 million to Houston relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

The donation is to the American Red Cross, and comes from team owner Martha Ford and the Ford Family on behalf of the Detroit Lions’ organization. The announcement came hours before the Lions fourth and final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

The Lions join a growing movement of relief effort donations across the NFL. Those relief efforts have been spearheaded by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who has helped raise more than $10 million.

Hurricane Harvey struck the southeastern coast of Texas last weekend taking numerous lives and leaving Houston flooded. A number of Detroit Lions players and coaches have ties to the city of Houston, including starting safety Glover Quin. He played for the Texans from 2009-2012 and still owns a house in the area, however it was not damaged during to the Category 4 hurricane.

