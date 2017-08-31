Lions Wear New Road White Jerseys For First Time (PHOTOS)

BUFFALO — Thursday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills didn’t feature much excitement for Lions fans. With it being the final preseason game, almost all of the Lions starters didn’t play — only outside linebacker Antwione Williams saw the field — and it turned out to be poor performance from the backups as well — the Lions lost 27-17.

But there was at least one exciting thing it offered — our first look at the Lions’ new white road uniforms.

Thursday night was the first time the Lions wore the new road white jerseys with the blue pants. They had gone with their home blue uniforms in each of their first three preseason games, including the road preseason opener at Indianapolis. So we finally got to see these new unis in action.

If you missed the game and didn’t get a chance to see the Lions’ new slick look then check out some images below.

Oh man! They've brought out the new road unis. 🔥🔥🔥 #DETvsBUF pic.twitter.com/IGSTTueq9e — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 31, 2017

"You gotta get the unis. The unis so sweet" 💯 pic.twitter.com/yOyKlbHeFD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 31, 2017

#Lions trail 13-3 going into the half. #DETvsBUF Only one more half of preseason 🏈 left. pic.twitter.com/vgvmioA2lJ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 1, 2017

Not too bad right? The white road jerseys will be part of four new uniforms the Lions will wear this season. The next time we’ll see the white jerseys will most likely be on Sept. 18 against the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.