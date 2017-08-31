Man Arraigned For Role In Divine Child Church Fireworks Attack

DEARBORN (WWJ) — The man responsible for setting off an explosion in a Dearborn church last week was arraigned on Thursday. He is facing multiple felony charges.
David Cerne, 43, was arraigned at the 19th District Court in Dearborn on Thursday. He is being charged with third degree arson, arson prep to burn real property and malicious destruction of property.
According to police, Cerne entered Divine Child Catholic Church, on N. Silvery Lane near Ford Road, last Wednesday and lit commercial-grade fireworks, throwing them into the chapel.
The fireworks attack damaged the chapel’s walls, floors and other surfaces, and burned a Bible. There were a few people inside the chapel when the fireworks were launched but no one was injured
Cerne, who is from Inkster, was also arraigned on Thursday for a separate incident where he allegedly placed explosives in a trash can in the area of Cherry Hill Street and Telegraph Road on Aug. 23. Bond was set at $100,000 cash for both cases.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 15.