Michiganders Feeling Pain At The Pump As Harvey Causes Gas Prices To Jump

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Effects from tropical storm Harvey are starting to hit home here in Michigan.
Officials say gas prices across the country have increased by at least 10 cents since Harvey came ashore and caused record flooding in places.
According to AAA, U.S. gasoline prices Thursday averaged $2.45 per gallon, which is 10 cents higher than a week ago and 5 cents more than on Wednesday.
In Texas, the average price at the pump statewide is $2.26 per gallon. That’s 12 cents higher than a week ago, before Harvey made landfall, and 4 cents higher than on Wednesday.
Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast last Friday and lingered in the region for days, causing catastrophic flooding, killing at least 31 people and causing major disruption to the region’s energy sector.
