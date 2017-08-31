TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Mikie Mahtook To Hold Autograph Signing On September 2 At The D Shop

Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Mikie Mahtook

DETROIT- Detroit Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook will be signing autographs at Comerica Park on Saturday, September 2 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at The D Shop. Don’t miss this special opportunity to meet Mahtook and have your autograph authenticated by Major League Baseball. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

Autographs may be purchased at tigers.com/autographs, by calling or emailing the Authentics department (information below) or at The D Shop the day of the event. Autographs are $30 for any item, $15 for all inscriptions up to five words. Free parking will be available in lots 1 and 2, located near Comerica Park. Free parking is for those attending the autograph signing only and expires after the event.

For mail orders or additional information please contact Marc Himelstein at 313-471-2064 or authentics@tigers.com.

Individual game tickets are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437). For complete ticket information including season, group and suites visit tigers.com/tickets or call 313-471-BALL (2255).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch