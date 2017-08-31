Mikie Mahtook To Hold Autograph Signing On September 2 At The D Shop

DETROIT- Detroit Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook will be signing autographs at Comerica Park on Saturday, September 2 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at The D Shop. Don’t miss this special opportunity to meet Mahtook and have your autograph authenticated by Major League Baseball. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.
Autographs may be purchased at tigers.com/autographs, by calling or emailing the Authentics department (information below) or at The D Shop the day of the event. Autographs are $30 for any item, $15 for all inscriptions up to five words. Free parking will be available in lots 1 and 2, located near Comerica Park. Free parking is for those attending the autograph signing only and expires after the event.
For mail orders or additional information please contact Marc Himelstein at 313-471-2064 or authentics@tigers.com.
Individual game tickets are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437). For complete ticket information including season, group and suites visit tigers.com/tickets or call 313-471-BALL (2255).