Priest Charged With Stealing Money From Resurrection Parish In Canton

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) — A Canton priest is facing criminal charges related to stolen money and property from a church.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office charged Father Eugene Katcher, the former pastor of Resurrection Parish in Canton, with larceny on Thursday. He was arraigned at the 35th District Court in Plymouth and faces three counts of larceny in a building.
The Archdiocese of Detroit started an investigation into missing money and other items from the church in the spring and alerted authorities later. Authorities are not releasing how much money he allegedly stole from the church.
The 71-year old priest retired in July, but after he was arrested the archdiocese restricted him from celebrating mass in a church setting. He is also banned from Resurrection Church property.
If convicted on the larceny charges, Katcher faces up to four years in prison.
The probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 before Judge James Plakas, and the preliminary exam is slated for Sept. 15 before Judge Michael Gerou. Katcher received a personal bond.