Report: Tigers Trade Justin Upton To Angels

The Tigers signed Justin Upton to a six-year contract in January of 2016.

A year and a half later, he’s already gone.

Per Jon Morosi, Detroit has agreed to trade Upton to the Angels, just hours ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal was the first to report a deal was in the works.

Per Jerry Crasnick, the Angels are sending 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Grayson Long to the Tigers. Long is the Angels’ ninth-ranked prospect per MLB.com. In 23 starts in Double-A this season, he has a 2.52 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.

Don't know what other pieces #Tigers will get, but pitcher Grayson Long is one of players #Angels will be sending to Detroit. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) August 31, 2017

Upton, 30, was in the midst of a career year for the Tigers. He led the team in home runs (28), RBI (94), doubles (37), walks (57), runs scored (81) and OPS (.904).

He’s due $21.125 million through 2021, although his contract includes an opt-out clause after this season. Per Morosi, Upton was planning to exercise his opt-out had the Tigers kept him due to the team’s rebuild. Upton indicated as much at the end of last month.

“I came here to win,” he said.

Source: Justin Upton determined he would likely opt-out after 2017 due to #Tigers rebuild; once he told club, trade talks picked up. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2017

Upton has a 20-team no-trade list, but the Angels were not one of the clubs on it, per Morosi. He has not assured them he will stay beyond this season.

#Angels were not among teams on Justin Upton's no-trade list; he has given them no assurances regarding opt-out, source says. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2017

The Tigers will kick in some cash to help cover the rest of Upton’s prorated $4 million salary this season. Should he play out the remainder of his contract, the Angels will cover the rest.

#Tigers will send some cash to #Angels to cover part of Upton's salary this season; no cash included beyond 2017. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2017

The #Angels are picking up majority of Upton's $22.5 million salary this year, and remaining $88.5 M after this season. He does have opt-out — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2017

The Angels, 69-65, are one game out of the A.L. Wild Card.