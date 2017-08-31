Dearborn Police, Police, Police Chase, Dodge Caravan, Juveniles, Stolen Vehicle
Three Juveniles Steal Minivan, Captured By Dearborn Police After Chase

DEARBORN (WWJ) — Dearborn police have arrested three juveniles who lead officers on a chase in a stolen minivan.

Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators say they attempted to stop the trio when they were spotted in a Dodge Caravan reported stolen out of Detroit.

The Dodge fled from officers but crashed into another vehicle near Maple Street and Warren Avenue. The suspects ran away, but were captured a short time later. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police recovered numerous stolen credit cards inside the Dodge and are working to contact the owners.

The identities of the three juvenile suspects have not been released at this time.

“The three juveniles involved in this crime spree victimized and endangered innocent people from across our region,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. “The Dearborn Police Department is committed to working with our local, state and federal partners to safeguard people’s lives and property.”

