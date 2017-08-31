TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Woman Dies After Slamming Into Construction Arrow Board On I-94

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman is dead after hitting a portable road construction sign along I-94.

The accident happened around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-94 near Cadieux on the city’s east side.

Michigan State Police say a 62-year-old woman driving a VW Jetta could not stop in a clear distance and struck an arrow board trailer that was blocking the left lane for a road construction crew.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say it appears that she wasn’t wearing her seat belt properly.

No other injuries were reported.

The freeway was closed for about four hours as police were investigating, but has since reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

