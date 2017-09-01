CBS 62 – Win Tickets to the 8th Annual Metro Boat Show!

The 8th Annual Metro Boat Show is at Lake St. Clair Metropark from September 14-17, and CBS 62 has your opportunity to score a 4-pack of tickets!
Metro Boat Show is back and bigger than ever! See more than 100 slips filled with hundreds of boats…as well as 11,000 more square feet of land space than last year’s Show! Plus, boats will be on display to see and purchase from 10 to 56 feet in length – something for every interest and budget! You won’t want to miss end-of-season steals – and sneak peeks at the new 2018 models being introduced!
Can’t wait to see this year’s Show? Enter below for your opportunity to win a 4-pack of tickets, good for any single-day admission through the end of the September 17th!
