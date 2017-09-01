Detroit Mom Charged With Murder, Torture In Stabbing Of 1-Year-Old Son

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman has been charged with first degree murder, torture and child abuse in the stabbing death of her 1-year-old son.
Shaquittea Denice Reese-Bethea, 31, remained hospitalized Friday after stabbing herself, according to authorities, following her baby’s murder at their home in the 3600 block of West Vernor, near West Grand Boulevard.
Investigators said Reese-Bethea called 911 late Tuesday night saying that people were dead in her apartment and she was going to kill herself.
When the officers arrived they found an infant male who was unresponsive and not breathing, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reese-Bethea was taken by EMS to local hospital for treatment for bleeding wounds on her body. Worthy said an investigation found that the mother had killed the boy by stabbing him multiple times. Any possible motive for the crime has not been disclosed.
Reese-Bethea will be remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail following an arraignment expected to take place in the hospital Friday. She faces life in prison if convicted as charged.