Harvey Prompts Gov. Snyder To Declare State Energy Emergency

LANSING (AP) – Michigan has declared a state of energy emergency to address fuel supply problems resulting from Harvey.

Gov. Rick Snyder’s office says he issued an executive order Thursday. It allows the suspension of some vapor pressure regulations for petroleum products being trucked in some areas across the state.

Snyder says his executive order “will help ensure there are no artificial shortages of fuel impacting the state’s residents or visitors.”

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 along Texas’ Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane. It has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the storm and widespread flooding have temporarily shut down key oil and gas facilities in that area.

Dearborn-based auto club AAA Michigan said earlier this week that gas prices statewide had risen by about 6 cents per gallon.

