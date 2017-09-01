Husband-Wife Wing Walker Team Prepare To Wow Crowds At Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – There’s something new this year at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport.

A woman will walk on the wing of a plane, even as it turns upside down, without a parachute. Her name is Ashley Shelton and she performs with her pilot husband, Greg. Airshow director Kevin Walsh says the Sheltons put on quite a show.

“(It’s incredible) somebody hanging off of a wing, walking on top of a wing,” Walsh told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “There’s different struts that she will grab onto and hold onto and there’s also a mechanism for her to stand, it’s almost like a vertical back brace on the top of the wing of the airplane, and then she’s strapped in for the inverted type maneuvers.”

The duo perform their aerobatic wing walking routine in a 450 Super Stearman painted in patriotic colors of red, white and blue. Greg Shelton has often been referred to by many as “one of the best aerobatic warbird air shows pilots.”

“A husband and wife team, you want to talk about trust amongst your spouse,” said Walsh.

Airshow director Kevin Walsh Says Shelton puts on quite a show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are another highlight of the weekend event. Pushing their F/A-18 Hornets to the limit, the pilots will amaze you with their speed, precision and daring maneuvers.

Another featured attraction at this year’s air show will no doubt be the parachute jump. A team of veterans will conduct a World War II type tactical parachute jump demonstration from among eight original C-47 transport aircraft, the same type they jumped from 73 years ago.

Thunder Over Michigan takes place Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.