Lions’ Ziggy Ansah Taken Off PUP List

DETROIT — The Lions defensive front finally got some good news on Friday when they club took Ziggy Ansah off the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced the move around 3 p.m. on Friday, which indicates Ansah should be good to go in the season opener next week against the Arizona Cardinals. Ansah missed all of training camp with a leg injury.

The addition of Ansah will be huge for a Lions defensive line that has struggled during training camp, and experienced a number of season-ending injuries and suspensions. That included a season-ending injury to Lions Kerry Hyder, who was expected to start opposite of Ansah, and Brandon Copeland, who would have provided depth for the unit.

Ansah also struggled with injuries last year, resulting in a disappointing season. He only missed three games but it is believed that he was hampered by his ankle injury all season long, resulting in a career-low two sacks. The year before he was a Pro Bowl selection after compiling 14.5 sacks.

The Lions also took offensive tackle Corey Robinson off the PUP list on Friday, and waived running back Matt Asiata as the Lions begin to trim their roster.