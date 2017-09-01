TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Metro Detroiters Have Mixed Emotions Over Verlander Trade

Filed Under: Justin Verlander

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Tigers traded ace pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros overnight and fans are beside themselves.

The trade was completed just minutes before the deadline for having players eligible for postseason play.

The reaction from fans on Twitter was mixed, with some thanking Verlander for his time as a Tiger but others couldn’t quite get past the shock of the news.

Other fans are clearly upset with Tigers management — with some calling for manager Brad Ausmus to be fired.

Some fans couldn’t help but poke fun of Verlander’s relationship with supermodel Kate Upton.

So far, Verlander has yet to comment on the trade.

