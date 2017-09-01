Metro Detroiters Have Mixed Emotions Over Verlander Trade

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Tigers traded ace pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros overnight and fans are beside themselves.

The trade was completed just minutes before the deadline for having players eligible for postseason play.

Always 🔥 on the field. Thanks for everything @JustinVerlander. pic.twitter.com/PS8l68TR2O — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 1, 2017

The reaction from fans on Twitter was mixed, with some thanking Verlander for his time as a Tiger but others couldn’t quite get past the shock of the news.

To Justin Verlander…thanks for all those incredible memories and for making Tiger baseball relevant for more than 10 years! — Barry Grant (@papabearcpa) September 1, 2017

Cant imagine seeing Verlander in another uniform.. thanks for the memories. Hurts knowing the Tigers wont be good for years — Matt Chambers (@mchambers1213) September 1, 2017

Goodbye verlander, thanks for the good times😭😭😭 — Adam (@Adamcon97) September 1, 2017

Wow, it looks like the #Tigers are having a Labor Day fire sale. I understood the #Upton give away, but trading #Verlander is a big deal. — caitimai (@caitimai) September 1, 2017

I haven't felt this ripped off since I found out that skittles weren't actually made from rainbows #Verlander — Cristina (@PinkValkyrie) September 1, 2017

My soul hurts right about now…. #Verlander — Christian Hackney (@CHackney15) September 1, 2017

I'm numb. Even though we all knew this day was coming, it's still hard to process. Thanks for making #Tigers fun again, @JustinVerlander. — Rob Kunz (@SteveKempfan) September 1, 2017

Other fans are clearly upset with Tigers management — with some calling for manager Brad Ausmus to be fired.

@BradAusmus07 Please tell us you've decided to resign before tomorrow's game. Shame. Best pitcher in baseball. Zero championships. Shame. — Martin Niemöller (@Martin_Niemolle) September 1, 2017

Brad Ausmus should feel really good watching one of the saddest days in franchise history unfold under his watch. #tigers — tigermike1975 (@tigermike1975) September 1, 2017

Who the Tigers could get rid of next? Brad Ausmus. — Jackie Raeff (@JackieRaeff) September 1, 2017

Thank you Chris Ilitch, Al Avila, and Brad Ausmus for turning the @tigers into a giant dumpster fire — Adam Clay (@AdamClay77) August 31, 2017

If Tigers are really going to rebuild, then fire Ausmus and Avila too. Start from the ground up. — Kenneth G (@NoirRaccoon) September 1, 2017

Some fans couldn’t help but poke fun of Verlander’s relationship with supermodel Kate Upton.

I think the Tigers fans are more upset about losing Kate Upton more than Justin Verlander — JLaith (@LKM_juve) September 1, 2017

Tigers fans when they realize that losing Verlander means losing Kate Upton @cjzero pic.twitter.com/X87hHnRcgK — Tuvz (@TDavis248) September 1, 2017

The Tigers donated Justin Verlander and Kate Upton to Houston. What a generous club we have here in Detroit. — Bryce | Glorious (@GIoriousOne) September 1, 2017

Word is the Astros actually traded for Kate Upton.. Verlander was just a throw in. — Matt McCoy (@MattMcCoyWTVN) September 1, 2017

So far, Verlander has yet to comment on the trade.