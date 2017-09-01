Police: Detroit Teen Missing For Days After Running Away From Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Police are asking for help in locating a boy who ran away from home earlier this week.
Police say 14-year-old Anthony Ellis Jr. was last seen Monday, Aug. 28 at his home in the 6700 block of Memorial, in a west side neighborhood near Warren Avenue and the Southfield Freeway.
His parents told police that the teen left home without their permission, and that this is the second time he has run away.
Ellis is described as a black male, 5’10” tall, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Jordan shirt with “23” on the front, blue stone washed jeans and black shoes. He is said to be in good physical and good mental condition.
Anyone with information on Ellis’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640.