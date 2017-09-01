Walking Dog, Research, Study, Healthy
TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Evacuations Continue| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Researchers Say Walking Dogs Is Great For Your Mental Health

Filed Under: health, Walking Dog

BIRMINGHAM (WWJ) — Most dogs enjoy being taken out for a walk and it turns out their owner will reaps benefits too.

Every day Pam Brown of Birmingham hits the pavement with her dog Lily. She might not realize it but the walk also benefits herself mentally.

“Lily and I walk almost every single day for about an hour,” Brown told WWJ Newsradio 950’s health reporter Deanna Lites. “I put my gym shoes on and she immediately knows shes going out for a walk, and she’s out of control excited.”

It’s good exercise for Lily, an 11-year-old Sharp-pay mix, but Brown also benefits from these walks, according to a new study.

British researchers found that walking a dog will give you a mental health boost — it simply makes you feel happy. Researchers say that turns out to be the biggest motivator for taking your dog for a stroll, over the health and social benefits.

“I definitely feel happier when I am done walking with her and I believe that at 11 years old and is in such great condition because of her daily walks,” Brown said.

However, researchers say owners were less motivated to take their dog out for a walk if they didn’t think the dog was enjoying the experience.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch