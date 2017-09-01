Detroit, Crime Stoppers, Car Fire, Murder, Detroit Police
Reward Being Offered For Tips In Deaths Of Young Couple, Service Dog

DETROIT (WWJ) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the deaths of a young couple and their service dog.

Ashley Coates and Rolando Douglas were found shot to death in their car near Seneca and Lambert Streets on Detroit’s east side on Aug. 5. Coates’s service dog, Maya, was also found dead in the vehicle.

Both bodies were set on fire in the back of their silver Honda Accord. At the time of the incident police had said the two bodies were “burned beyond recognition.”

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received before the end of Friday, the reward will be raised by $1,000.

Anyone with information on this incident can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

