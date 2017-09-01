TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Southbound I-275 Reopens After Multiple Crashes Near 8 Mile Road

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Police have reopened a section of I-275 in Livonia after multiple vehicles were involved in a series of crashes.

The situation unfolded around 6:30 a.m. Friday on southbound I-275 near 8 Mile Road.

Other circumstances leading to the crashes weren’t immediately clear, and it’s unknown if anyone was injured.

Southbound I-275 was closed for about an hour as police cleared the scene, but has since reopened.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

