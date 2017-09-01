Southbound I-275 Reopens After Multiple Crashes Near 8 Mile Road

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Police have reopened a section of I-275 in Livonia after multiple vehicles were involved in a series of crashes.
The situation unfolded around 6:30 a.m. Friday on southbound I-275 near 8 Mile Road.
Other circumstances leading to the crashes weren’t immediately clear, and it’s unknown if anyone was injured.
Southbound I-275 was closed for about an hour as police cleared the scene, but has since reopened.
