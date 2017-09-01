Teen Fatally Shoots Man At Days Inn Hotel In Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) — A teen is in custody after fatally shooting another man at the Days Inn Hotel on 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights.

Christian Washington, 17, has been arrested for shooting Adrian Green Jr., 20, on Wednesday in a hotel room at the Days Inn. Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound while he was in a hotel room with multiple people. Through an investigation it was determined that a hand gun was recklessly being handled, and Washington pointed and fired the weapon at Green Jr.

It is unknown why the suspect pointed the gun at the victim, according to the Madison Heights Police Department. It was determined that the group in the hotel room were all acquainted with each other, and regularly stayed at hotel rooms in Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Green Jr., who is from Southfield, was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital by the fire department, but died the next day as a result of the gunshot wound.

Madison Heights Police Department officers arrested the suspect on the scene after an investigation was conducted. The weapon used was also obtained on the scene.

On Friday, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued two felony charges against Washington: manslaughter – death by weapon aimed with intent but without malice and felony firearm. The two charges combine for up to 17 years in prison.

Washington, who is from Hamtramck, was arraigned on Friday and given a bond of $1 million cash or surety. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13.