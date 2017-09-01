Tigers Trade Verlander To Astros, Receive Three Prospects

DETROIT — Justin Verlander has been traded to the Houston Astros. The Tigers receive three prospects from the Astros for Verlander.
The deal was announced minutes after the waiver trade deadline with the Tigers receiving the Astros’ No. 3 prospect right handed pitcher Franklin Perez, No. 9 prospect outfielder Daz Cameron and No. 11 prospect catcher Jake Rogers.
According to Heyman, the trade was completed one minute before the deadline.
The trade announcement comes after it was originally reported by Chris McCosky of The Detroit News that the deal was nixed by Verlander. McCosky originally reported around 11:30 p.m. that Verlander wouldn’t waive his no trade clause to complete the deal with the Astros.
Verlander spent his entire decorated career with the Detroit Tigers beginning in 2005. He won Rookie of the Year, one MVP Award and one Cy Young Award. He was also a six-time All-Star while with the Tigers.